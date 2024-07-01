Pizza Kingz
Food
Salads
House made salads loaded with your favorite meats, and veggies.
Hand Tossed Pizza
Pizzas made for any occasion. Hand tossed dough, homemade sauce, and only quality ingredients to put on top. Choose a size and build it however you would like!
Specialty Pizza
Pepperoni & Cheese isn't enough for you? Well feel free to choose any of our loaded specialty pizzas. Everything from a Deluxe pizza, to our favorite, The King. We are sure we have a pizza to fit everyone's preference.
Strombolis
Subs
Sandwiches
Appetizers
- French Fries$4.99
- Onions rings$6.99
- Fried Zucchini$6.99
- Breaded Mushrooms$6.99
- Cauliflower$6.99
- Hot Pepper Cheese Balls$6.99
- Cheese Sticks$6.99
- Jalepeno Poppers$3.99
- Potato Chips$6.99
- Breadsticks W/ Sauce$5.99
- Cheesy Breadsticks$9.99
- Fried Dough Sticks$5.99
- Pepperoni Roll (1)$4.99
- Nachos W/ Cheese$4.99
- Mini Tacos$6.99
- Pizza Logs$7.99
- Mac N Cheese Triangles$6.99
- 4 Chicken Tenders$5.99
- Chicken Tenders W/ Fries$8.99
Soup By the Bowl
Extra Sauces
Choose to add a side of sauce to your order. Ranch to dip your pizza in, or Cheese to dip your fries in.
Desserts
Ice Cold Drinks
2 Liters
20 Ounce Bottles
- 20 oz Barg's Red Creme Soda$2.29
- 20 oz Barg's Rootbeer$2.29
- 20 oz Coca-Cola$2.29
- 20 oz Coca-Cola Cherry$2.29
- 20 0z Coke Zero$2.29
- 20 Oz Diet Coke$2.29
- 20 oz Dr. Pepper$2.29
- 20 oz Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut$2.29
- 20 oz Dr. Pepper Creme Soda$2.29
- 20 oz Dr. Pepper Strawberries and Cream$2.29
- 20 oz Fanta Grape$2.29
- 20 oz Fanta Orange$2.29
- 20 oz Fanta Pineapple$2.29
- 20 oz Mello Yello$2.29
- 20 oz Minute Maid Watermelon Punch$2.29
- 20 oz Seagrams$2.29
- 20 oz Sprite Cherry$2.29
- 20 oz Sprite Tropical$2.29
Red Bull
Stewarts ( Glass Bottle )
Bottled Water ( Dasani )
Monday Special
Monday Specials
Everyday Special
Everyday Specials
Tuna sub
Pizza King Location and Hours
(724) 626-8343
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM