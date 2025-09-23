Pizza Kingz
1046 Morrell Avenue, Connellsville, PA
Food
Salads
House made salads loaded with your favorite meats, and veggies.
Hand Tossed Pizza
Pizzas made for any occasion. Hand tossed dough, homemade sauce, and only quality ingredients to put on top. Choose a size and build it however you would like!
Specialty Pizza
Pepperoni & Cheese isn't enough for you? Well feel free to choose any of our loaded specialty pizzas. Everything from a Deluxe pizza, to our favorite, The King. We are sure we have a pizza to fit everyone's preference.
Strombolis
Subs
Chicken Wings
Appetizers
French Fries$5.99
Fried Zucchini$6.99
Breaded Mushrooms$6.99
Cauliflower$6.99
Hot Pepper Cheese Balls$6.99
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Breadsticks W/ Sauce$5.99
Cheesy Breadsticks$9.99
Fried Dough Sticks$5.99
Pepperoni Roll (1)$4.99
Nachos W/ Cheese$4.99
Mini Tacos$6.99
4 Chicken Tenders$6.49
Chicken Tenders W/ Fries$9.99
Soup By the Bowl
Extra Sauces
Choose to add a side of sauce to your order. Ranch to dip your pizza in, or Cheese to dip your fries in.
Desserts
Ice Cold Drinks
2 Liters
20 oz bottles
20 oz Barg's Rootbeer$2.49
20 oz Coca-Cola$2.49
20 oz Sprite$2.49
20 oz Dr Pepper$2.49
20 oz Diet Coke$2.49
20 oz Cherry Coke$2.49
Zero Sugar Pineapple Vitamin Water$2.49
Dragonfruit Vitamin Water$2.49
Blue Rasp Vitamin Water$2.49
20 oz Sprite Cherry Lime$2.49
Dr. Pepper Strawberries and Cream$2.49
Red Creme Soda$2.49
Mello Yello$2.49
Orange Vitamin Water$2.49
Monster Java Coffee Latte$2.50
Bottled Water ( Dasani )
Tuesday Special
Every Day Special
Buy Any Size Pizza Get a Second one Half Off
Large Pizza & Dozen Wings
50 Cut/ 50 Wings/ 2 2 liters
$5.00 Off Dozen Wings
Choose 1 Wing Flavor
Pizza King Location and Hours
(724) 626-8343
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM