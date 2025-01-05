Pizza Kingz
1046 Morrell Avenue, Connellsville, PA
Rewards & Savings
Food
Salads
House made salads loaded with your favorite meats, and veggies.
Hand Tossed Pizza
Pizzas made for any occasion. Hand tossed dough, homemade sauce, and only quality ingredients to put on top. Choose a size and build it however you would like!
Specialty Pizza
Pepperoni & Cheese isn't enough for you? Well feel free to choose any of our loaded specialty pizzas. Everything from a Deluxe pizza, to our favorite, The King. We are sure we have a pizza to fit everyone's preference.
Strombolis
Subs
Chicken Wings
Appetizers
- French Fries$5.99
- Onions rings$7.49OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Zucchini$6.99
- Breaded Mushrooms$6.99
- Cauliflower$6.99
- Hot Pepper Cheese Balls$6.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
- Jalepeno Poppers$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Breadsticks W/ Sauce$5.99
- Cheesy Breadsticks$9.99
- Fried Dough Sticks$5.99
- Pepperoni Roll (1)$4.99
- Nachos W/ Cheese$4.99
- Mini Tacos$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Pizza Logs$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mac N Cheese Triangles$6.99
- 4 Chicken Tenders$6.49
- Chicken Tenders W/ Fries$9.99
Soup By the Bowl
Extra Sauces
Choose to add a side of sauce to your order. Ranch to dip your pizza in, or Cheese to dip your fries in.
Desserts
Ice Cold Drinks
2 Liters
20 oz bottles
Red Bull
Coke Oreo cans
Bottled Water ( Dasani )
Pizza King Location and Hours
(724) 626-8343
Closed • Opens Sunday at 12PM