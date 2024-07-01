The Kingz of Pizza

Everyone is a King in their own right but What does it take to become The King of pizza you may ask? Fresh dough, only the best quality cheese, and pizza toppings/ingredients to match the rest. We believe in putting out a quality of pizza that is unmatched by our local competition, and we don't just stop at the pizza. We use fresh sliced steak from local butchers, and cook chicken breast ourselves to prepare for every day. With the top food quality and customer service we provide we believe the name of our restaurants suits us well. We also eat ALOT of pizza!